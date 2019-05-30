Image caption The disruption is expected to last until at least 12:00 BST

Lines into Leeds station are blocked and services severely disrupted due to a "trespasser on the railway".

Network Rail said overhead electric wires had been switched off while police officers dealt with the situation.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said "all lines are currently blocked and trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised".

Disruption is expected to last until at least 12:00 BST.

Image caption Travellers have been told to leave the station

Passengers are being turned away by staff at Leeds station unless their journeys are "absolutely necessary" and are being advised to leave the station.

Yorkshire Ambulance's Hazardous Area Response Team is also at the scene along with an incident response unit.

