Leeds teen in court over alleged kidnap of girl, 12
- 29 May 2019
A teenager is to face trial accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a street in Leeds.
Michael Sehannie, of St Luke's Road, Beeston, will face a jury over the alleged offence on Old Run Road in Hunslet on 23 April.
The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty via video link and was remanded in custody at Leeds Crown Court.
Judge Tom Bayliss told Mr Sehannie he would face a two-day trial starting on 14 October.