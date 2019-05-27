Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Norwood Road on Friday afternoon

A man and a boy have been charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a crash.

A gun and ammunition were found by officers after the collision on Norwood Road in Birkby, Huddersfield.

Police said the crash happened at about 12:55 BST on Friday and involved a white Audi and a motorbike.

The man, aged 18, and a 14-year-old boy are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.