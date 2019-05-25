Image copyright Google maps Image caption The arrested males are all aged between 14 and 21 years old and remain in police custody

Seven people have been arrested after police found a gun and ammunition at the scene of a collision.

West Yorkshire Police said the crash on Norwood Road in Birkby, Huddersfield, happened at about 12:55 BST on Friday and involved a white Audi and a motorbike.

The arrested males are all aged between 14 and 21 years old and remain in police custody.

Det Supt Jim Griffiths said it was thought to be a "targeted incident".

The force did not say what the individuals had been arrested on suspicion of.