Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Sarah Henshaw was found dead at her flat in the Armley area of Leeds

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in a flat in Leeds.

Sarah Henshaw, 40, was found dead at her flat in the Redcourt apartments building in Athlone Grove, Armley, on 11 February.

Kileo Mbega, of Athlone Grove, appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court charged with murder and was remanded in custody.

The 31-year-old will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.