The court heard that Amy Shepherd was stabbed and strangled at her home in Bradford in 1994

A man has been found guilty of the "brutal" murder of an 86-year-old woman who was strangled and sexually assaulted almost 25 years ago.

Amy Shepherd was found dead at her flat in sheltered accommodation at Wibsey, Bradford, West Yorkshire in August 1994.

Raymond Kay, 70, had denied murder but was convicted at Bradford Crown Court.

New DNA testing had led to Kay's arrest at his home in Baker Fold, Halifax, in January last year.

The jury was shown bodycam footage of the arrest and when Kay was told it in connection with the murder of Ms Shepherd he replied: "You're joking."

He had been questioned by police in 1996 because a community service order led to him delivering "meals on wheels" to her accommodation in Folly Hall Gardens, the court heard.

Ms Shepherd was one of two elderly women murdered within a fortnight in 1994.

Richard Whelan, the killer of the other victim, Mary Kilbride, went on trial in 2000 accused of murdering Ms Shepherd and was found not guilty.

Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, said Ms Shepherd suffered "terrible wounds" inflicted by her killer with a knife found at the scene.

The wounds were delivered in "a brutal assault during which she had been beaten, strangled with a ligature, and then had her throat cut," said Mr Wright.

An item of jewellery could have been the motive for the killing "with the sexual assault as some sort of afterthought", he said.

Mr Wright explained forensic scientists had developed new techniques over the intervening 25 years that were applied to items from the murder scene.

Kay's DNA profile had been found on samples from the victim's body and on a tea towel used as a ligature, he added.

