Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ms Barker was found asleep near a main road in Leeds by police hours before she was reported missing

A woman was picked up by police just hours before she was reported missing after a night out in Leeds.

Hannah Barker had been out with friends in the city centre on Saturday evening and left them at about 04:00 BST.

She was later found asleep near a road and dropped off at Pudsey bus station by patrol officers, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 21-year-old has not been seen since and detectives remain "very concerned" for her welfare.

Ms Barker, from the Whinmoor area of Leeds, was reported missing by her father at 13:00 on Sunday after she failed to return home.

A driver had called police at 05:39 to report a woman lying asleep on a grass verge off New Briggate, near the A64 dual carriageway.

Officers were sent and, believing there was no cause for concern, agreed to drop her at the bus station on Market Place in Pudsey, the force said.

CCTV images revealed she then walked to the junction of Hough Side Road and Swinnow Road, reaching it at 06:23.

That was the last time she was seen, police said.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Ms Barker was captured on CCTV on Merrion Street in Leeds after leaving her friends

Det Insp Al Burns said the focus of the search for Ms Barker had now moved to the Pudsey area.

"We still remain very concerned for her welfare given the length of time she has now been missing without making contact with her family or friends," he said.

"Her parents are understandably very concerned about where she is and we urgently need to find her and check that she is OK."

Ms Barker is 5ft 6ins, of large build, with long blonde hair, nose piercings and tattoos on her left arm. She was wearing black skinny jeans, a burgundy T-shirt and trainers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

