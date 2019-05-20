Image copyright yorkshire ambulance service Image caption The topless man was caught on CCTV jumping up and down on the roof of a rapid response car outside an ambulance station

A topless man who jumped up and down on a Leeds ambulance is being hunted by police.

West Yorkshire Police said the bare-chested man was caught on CCTV climbing up and jumping on the roof of a rapid response vehicle outside Bramley Ambulance Station on Tuesday night.

Three men walked past the ambulance station at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday 14 May, police said.

One of them jumped on the car, causing criminal damage.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has tweeted for help to identify the man.

More Yorkshire stories

Rapid response vehicles transport specialist paramedics to an incident and usually can travel faster than ambulances.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.