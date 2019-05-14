Image copyright Quest PR/PA Wire Image caption Elsa was four when she was taken from her mother on a visit to Egypt

A High Court judge has called on police to examine whether an Egyptian man who took his daughter from her British mother might have committed child abduction and perjury offences.

Elsa Salama was taken by her father Tamer Salama while she and her mother were visiting his relatives in 2011.

Elsa's mother Naomi Button, from Leeds, has not seen her since.

Mr Justice Mostyn said Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick should consider what steps can be taken.

Ms Button was forced to return to England alone and thinks Elsa, now 12, has been living with Salama's mother in Egypt.

She launched family court litigation in London in a bid to get her daughter back.

Image caption Naomi Button believes her daughter is living with Salama's mother in Cairo

Salama, who returned to England without Elsa and is now living in Manchester, was jailed in January 2012 for breaching family court orders to arrange his daughter's return to England or to reveal where she was.

But a High Court judge ordered his release in December 2013.

The judge currently overseeing the family court litigation believes police should examine Salama's conduct.

Mr Justice Mostyn said: "It seems to me that the father cannot be further punished for his contempt in continuing to refuse to reveal the whereabouts of Elsa and to cause her to return to England and Wales.

"It ought to be incumbent on the prosecuting authorities to consider criminal proceedings against him for at least two offences, namely conspiracy to commit (an) offence under section 2 of the Child Abduction Act 1984 and perjury.

"I shall direct that a copy of this judgment is to be sent to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police for her to consider what steps in this regard should be taken."

Image caption Tamer Salama claims he does not know exactly where his daughter is living

