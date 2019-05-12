Image caption The new chief constable will replace Dee Collins who retired last month

West Yorkshire Police is to recruit a new chief constable on a salary of more than £180,000.

The force is replacing its former chief Dee Collins who retired last month over "health issues".

Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said he was looking for a "dynamic, forward thinking, chief officer" with "strong leadership ability".

Interviews for the post will take place in June.

The force is the fourth largest in England and Wales and has more than 5,000 officers.

The successful candidate will be the third chief constable in seven years.