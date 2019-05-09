Image copyright Google Image caption Three men entered the pub and demanded money, said police

Two men were sprayed with an unknown substance and one was attacked with an axe during a robbery at a pub.

Three men entered the Marsh Hotel in Cleckheaton and demanded money at 23:10 BST on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Drinkers were told to hand over their wallets and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the till.

Det Insp Alex Bacon, said: "This was a serious incident which has traumatized the victims."

One man developed breathing difficulties and collapsed when he had the substance sprayed on him, the force said.

As he got back to his feet, he was attacked with what was thought to be an axe and was again sprayed.

The man suffered injuries to his lip and skin irritation.

A second man, who had just left the pub, was also sprayed in the face and forced back inside but he was not injured.

The three suspects, one wearing a balaclava, then made off.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

