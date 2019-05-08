Image copyright Google Image caption Riley Siswick, three, died at a house on Smiths Avenue in Marsh, Huddersfield, in February 2016

The mother of a boy who died from a ruptured bowel told a headteacher she was "struggling to cope".

Riley Siswick, three, was found dead by paramedics two days after Kyle Campbell injured him at their home in Marsh, Huddersfield, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Riley's mother, Kayleigh Siswick, did not seek immediate medical help and sought to protect Mr Campbell.

The child's behaviour had been so erratic that Ms Siswick "was overwhelmed", the court heard.

Mr Campbell, 26, denies murder, while Ms Siswick, 26, denies causing or allowing the death of a child.

Social services who visited the family before the child's death decided Kayleigh Siswick needed parenting advice, but the case did not warrant further action.

Mr Campbell attacked Riley at their home on Smiths Avenue on 4 February 2016, it was alleged.

Sharon Beattie, prosecuting, asked the headteacher how Ms Siswick and Riley had come to her attention.

The head said Ms Siswick had begun to struggle to get Riley to attend nursery or to go back home willingly after nursery sessions.

The head said: "I got the sense she was overwhelmed to try and get him to do what she wanted.

"She [Kayleigh Siswick] said, 'I don't want to give him into care'."

Ms Siswick said she was out of the house when her son was injured.

When paramedics were called two days later they were told Riley had diarrhoea and vomiting before he died.

Mr Campbell also denies causing or allowing the death of a child, plus two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

