Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said traffic was "very heavy in both directions and on surrounding routes"

A stretch of the M62 motorway is closed in both directions in West Yorkshire.

Highways England said the road has been shut near Huddersfield between junctions 22 and 24 following a police incident and a serious crash.

Police investigation work is being carried out between junctions 23 and 24 after the overnight collision.

The police incident is between junctions 22 and 23. Drivers have been warned to expect disruption throughout the morning rush hour.

A Highways England spokesperson said traffic was "very heavy in both directions and on surrounding routes".

Commuters have been warned to leave extra time for their journeys, with diversions on local A-roads in place.

