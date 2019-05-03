Image caption The Labour leader in Leeds said people were expressing "anger and frustration"

The Labour leader in Leeds said the party has been "punished locally" for national politics.

Labour retained control of the city but lost four seats - two to the Liberal Democrats, one to the Greens and one to the Conservatives.

Council leader Judith Blake said people were "feeling anger and frustration".

Labour also lost three seats in Wakefield - one to the Liberal Democrats and two to independent candidates.

Nationally both the Conservatives and Labour have been losing seats as voters punished them over Brexit.

Mrs Blake said: "It is when we are in a situation such as now when we are being punished locally - people are feeling anger and frustration."

The most high-profile casualty for Labour in Leeds was Richard Lewis, the authority's portfolio holder for transport, who lost his Pudsey seat to the Conservatives.

Mrs Blake said: "Losing someone with the experience of Richard, who lives and breathes Labour values, is not easy."

Graham Isherwood, a Labour councillor in Wakefield, said: "We are paying the price for that lot in Westminster.

"If there's anybody knocking about from there, get your act together."

Labour leader in Wakefield, Peter Box, said it had been a "disappointing" night for Labour.

"I believe it's down to Brexit," he said.

"The truth of the matter is that no matter how good a local authority thinks it is, national politics will always play its part in local elections.

"Politics is an unforgiving business."

Elections have also taken place in Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.