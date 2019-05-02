Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Brown died from a single stab wound at a Halloween party

A teenage boy was stabbed to death in a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival gangs at a Halloween party, a jury heard.

Jamie Brown, 17, died from a single wound after being attacked in Ovenden, Halifax, on 27 October.

Fighting erupted when a group from Huddersfield were refused entry to the party, Leeds Crown Court heard.

A teenager, 17, who cannot be named because of his age, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

He also denies wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other youths also face serious charges, which they deny.

Image caption Fighting erupted when a group from Huddersfield were refused entry to the party, the court heard

Nicholas Lumley, QC, prosecuting, told jurors the Huddersfield gang armed themselves with weapons including a knife and a hammer before travelling to Halifax.

He said: "At one of many Halloween house parties being held across West Yorkshire, there was a nightmarish outbreak of serious violence."

Mr Brown was fatally stabbed in East Park Road, outside the house "where he had been a guest", the jury heard.

"He was murdered by one of a group of other young men who had travelled from Huddersfield to be at the same party; some invited, some uninvited.

"That group's intentions, from the outset, were not purely social."

The group had arrived at the party at about 21:30 "ready for violence", he said.

Mobile phone footage of Mr Brown being stabbed was shown in court.

Two other 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy are charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 16-year-old has already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the incident, jurors were told.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.