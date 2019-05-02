Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The scene was described as "horrific" by one motorist

A lorry has shed a load of dead birds on the M62 in West Yorkshire, causing rush hour traffic delays.

Police said the birds, either chickens or turkeys, were strewn across the motorway at Junction 27 at Gildersome.

They are on the westbound entry slip road and the the main carriageway, Highways England (HE) said.

Police said they were working with HE staff to clear the carcasses from the road, but it was causing delays.

Drivers have taken to Twitter to describe the scene, with one saying it was "horrific".

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The carcasses of dead birds were strewn across the carriageway

