M62 delays as lorry sheds dead birds across motorway
- 2 May 2019
A lorry has shed a load of dead birds on the M62 in West Yorkshire, causing rush hour traffic delays.
Police said the birds, either chickens or turkeys, were strewn across the motorway at Junction 27 at Gildersome.
They are on the westbound entry slip road and the the main carriageway, Highways England (HE) said.
Police said they were working with HE staff to clear the carcasses from the road, but it was causing delays.
#M62 J27 #Gildersome westbound.— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) May 2, 2019
Between the entry slip and the main carriageway.
Shed load of dead turkeys and chickens.
This is causing delays at the moment.#TrafficOfficers on scene. @WYP_RPU on scene.
Updates to follow.https://t.co/qk4ofyT88J
End of Twitter post by @HighwaysYORKS
Drivers have taken to Twitter to describe the scene, with one saying it was "horrific".
This is incredibly random. Watch out for dead chickens spilt from a lorry on the M62 west bound just after birstall..... horrific #m62 @Traffic_M62— Jonny Hammill (@always_PE) May 2, 2019
End of Twitter post by @always_PE
