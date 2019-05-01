Image copyright Google Image caption The abduction attempt took place in Hunslet on 23 April

A man charged with the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Leeds has appeared in court.

The girl was walking along Old Run Road on 23 April when she was approached by a man who grabbed her, but she managed to escape.

Michael Sehannie, 18, of St Luke's Road in Leeds, is accused of kidnap in relation to the incident in Hunslet.

Mr Sehannie was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 29 May.

