Image caption The bag sold in Aldi in January, left, with the BabaBing bag launched in March 2018

Supermarket chain Aldi has stopped selling a baby changing bag after being accused of copying another company's design.

BabaBing, a Keighley-based child and baby products firm, claims a bag sold by Aldi in January has similarities to one it started selling in 2018.

The BabaBing bag retails at £49.99, with Aldi's selling for £17.99.

The retailer said it always listens to feedback and would be happy to meet the firm to discuss its concerns.

BabaBing contacted the supermarket in early January to say its 'Mani' product was "identical or at least very similar" to a bag on sale in Aldi during a week-long baby-themed promotion.

The company said the Aldi bag and its internal items were the "same size and shape" as its bag, with similar design features across the two products.

In response Aldi told the company its research suggested that "similar bags have been on the market for some time".

However, it said it would not be selling the product again in a future 'Specialbuys' promotion as planned, "without any admission of liability".

Image caption The BabaBing (left) and the Aldi bag (right) come with changing mats and bottle holders

Nick Robinson, managing technical director at BabaBing, said: "It's no coincidence, the number of features that are identical to ours - it's not them designing a bag.

"In my view they've taken our bag and blatantly copied it."

When asked about the price difference, the company said: "They're not overpriced, they're very competitively priced and the quality is far better than Aldi."

An Aldi spokesperson said: "We aim to provide our customers with products of a similar high quality to the leading brands, but at a fraction of the price.

"We sell a wide range of baby products that are hugely popular with parents and we will consider Mr Robinson's views when planning future ranges."

