A UKIP election candidate has been attacked for what has been described as an "openly racist" tweet.

The tweet, which dates from 2018 and has since been deleted, was posted by Keith Cubar Taylor.

Mr Taylor, who is a candidate for Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire, said he was trying to explain the origin of certain words and phrases.

Fellow candidates have said they were "appalled" by it. One said it was an attempt to "justify" racial slurs.

History defence

The tweet offered 74-year-old Mr Taylor's interpretation of the meaning of a number of words now considered to be deeply offensive.

He said he was responding to a discussion of the history of golliwogs.

Mr Taylor said he believed the criticism of the tweet was down to a "mischievous comment" from his political opponents.

"A compliment, actually, in that they think I may take votes," he added.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the tweet was found by a resident, who did not wish to be named.

They had been investigating candidates' social media accounts ahead of local elections on 2 May.

'Harked back to '70s'

The resident said the tweet was "openly racist" and added: "I am appalled that an individual who is seeking public office like Mr Taylor would hold such abhorrent views."

Mus Khan, the Labour candidate, said Mr Taylor's tweet was unacceptable and harked back to the 1970s.

"I am appalled by the UKIP candidate's attempts to justify racial slurs," she said.

"The comments and insulting language negate and minimise people's real-life painful experiences of racism.

"I grew up in the '70s and '80s when it was common for such racial slurs to be shouted at you in the streets.

"It's not acceptable and it's not the kind of society myself or the good people of Dalton and Kirkheaton want to see."

Green Party candidate Simon Duffy said the tweet was "disgraceful".

"We live in a diverse society and all people should be treated with respect," he added.

Liberal Democrat candidate Roger Battye and Conservative candidate Sarah Brightmore were also approached for comment.

