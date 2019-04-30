Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was said to have been left shocked and upset following the incident in Hunslet

A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Leeds.

The girl was walking to school on Old Run Road, Hunslet, on 23 April when she was approached by a man.

He grabbed her by the waist and carried her towards woodland, but she fought back and managed to escape.

West Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man from Leeds had been arrested on Monday following a public appeal for information.

