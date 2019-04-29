Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The man is said to be of medium height and build with short, dark hair and a beard

A man was filmed by a passer-by after he attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl as she walked to school.

The girl was grabbed around the waist and picked up on Old Run Road, Hunslet, Leeds, near the M621 flyover on April 23, police said.

The man then carried her across the road to a secluded area behind an electricity substation, but she managed to fight him off and run away.

The passer-by disturbed the attacker and then filmed him with her phone.

He ran off but the woman contacted police and gave detectives her footage.

The man was also seen on CCTV in the area on Tuesday

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "The circumstances of this incident are clearly very disturbing and we urgently need to identify the man shown in these images.

"The woman who intervened was able to film him on her phone as he ran off across a nearby park off Moor Road and we also have CCTV footage of him in the area which we are releasing.

"We believe the man is quite identifiable from these images and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has seen him in the area."

The suspect is described as white, of medium height and build with short, dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, black T-shirt and beige trousers with black stripes down each leg.

Det Insp Entwistle said the victim had been left shocked and upset by the attack.

