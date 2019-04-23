Image caption Smoke from the Marsden fire could still be seen for miles around on Monday

Firefighters are damping down after a number of moorland fires broke out in West Yorkshire over the bank holiday weekend.

The fire service said eight crews remained on Marsden Moor following a blaze that started on Sunday.

The National Trust said it was thought to have been started by a barbecue.

Crews were also called to Ilkley Moor on Saturday where a fire spread over 25,000 sq metres. A man has been charged with arson.

Firefighters also remain at the scene on Ilkley Moor.

Image copyright @yorkshirepudd15 Image caption The fire broke out on Marsden Moor on Sunday evening

