Image copyright James Smith Image caption Fires started on two parts of the moor on Saturday

A man has been charged with arson over a fire on Ilkley Moor.

Crews were called to the West Yorkshire spa town on Saturday, where they fought fires in two areas of the moor covering 25,000 sq m.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the smaller fire of the two and one of them has now been charged, West Yorkshire Police said.

The other two were released pending further investigations.

The cause of the fires, or whether they are linked, is not yet known but investigations are continuing.

Fire crews remained at the scene damping down on Monday evening, as flames still smouldered on the dry land.

Members of the public are being warned to stay off the moor while operations are in place.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.