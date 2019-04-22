Image copyright AFP Image caption A fire broke out on Marsden Moor on Sunday afternoon

A second blaze has broken out on moorland in West Yorkshire on one of the hottest days of the year.

The fire on Marsden Moor is believed to have been started by a barbeque at Easter Gate, the National Trust said.

Eleven crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are at the scene trying to get the flames under control.

Firefighters also remain on Ilkley Moor, damping down at a fire which started on Saturday and spread over 25,000 sq m of moorland.

Image copyright @bradnclaire Twitter Image caption The flames took hold on a dry area of moorland at Marsden

Three men aged 19, 23 and 24 have been arrested over that blaze and remain in custody.

The Marsden Moor branch of the National Trust said it was the sixth fire on its moorland this year. It said staff would be meeting fire crews later to review the situation.

Hottest day of the year, says Met Office

Image copyright James Kelly Image caption Smoke could be seen from Ilkley as the fire took hold on the moor

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene assisting crews from West Yorkshire.

It said on its Facebook page: "If you live around Stalybridge, Oldham or Rochdale and can smell the smoke please keep windows and doors shut as a precaution."

Bradford Council is warning people to stay away from the moors while the fire is being dealt with.

Skip Twitter post by @WYFRS Some incredible footage taken by one of our staff on Ilkley Moor yesterday. Today is hot and dry again. Ongoing incidents on Ilkley and Marsden Moors overnight. PLEASE take extraordinary care if using outdoor spaces today. Risk of #Wildfire is high 🚒🚁☀️🔥 pic.twitter.com/m7oqvaKfmL — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) April 22, 2019 Report

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.