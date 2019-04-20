Leeds & West Yorkshire

Ilkley Moor fire 'spreading rapidly' after rising temperatures

  • 20 April 2019
Ilkley Moor Image copyright James Kelly
Image caption Fire crews have been called in from across the region to help deal with the blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large moorland fire which is "spreading rapidly".

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said several acres of Ilkley Moor was ablaze after a day of soaring temperatures.

The fire involves moorland above White Wells in Ilkley, with Bradford Council warning walkers to keep off the moors.

Crews from 14 engines are using beaters, water backpacks and leaf blowers to fight the blaze.

Martyn Hughes, a watch manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service which is assisting WYFRS, tweeted: "The intense heat, steep slopes and rough terrain are causing the fire to spread rapidly whilst we try to get near the flames."
Image copyright Ilkley Chat
Image caption Moorland above White Wells in Ilkley is on fire
Image copyright Bradford Council
Image caption Walkers were told to stay off the moors while firefighters tackle the blaze

