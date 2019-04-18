Image copyright West Yorkahire Police Image caption Taryl Moxam drove the wrong way on a motorway slip road

A motorist has been jailed for more than nine years for killing two men when he drove the wrong way on a motorway slip road.

Adam Afsar, 34, and Jason Wilby, 27, died when Taryl Moxam, 23, crashed into their Skoda off the M62, near Bradford, in April 2018.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said a blood test showed Moxam was just over twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Moxam pleaded guilty to causing the deaths by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court to nine years and four months.

Judge David Hatton QC said: "It was a grotesque piece of driving you engaged in which was protracted in its clear and obvious dangerousness."

Earlier, the defendant had sat in the dock staring at the floor as Mr Afsar's mother, Christine Peace, read out an emotional impact statement.

Judge Hatton told Moxam: "The anguish occasioned to the family of these young men is immeasurable."

Night out

The court heard how the defendant had been on a night out in Leeds and returned to a room he had booked at a city centre hotel in the early hours of the morning.

However, Mr Smith said Moxam soon left the hotel after he appeared to have an argument of some kind.

Moxam, from Barlborough, Derbyshire, then got in his car and set off on an 18-mile trip westbound along the M62 and then around the Brighouse area.

His journey ended when he drove his car the wrong way up the off-slip to the motorway from the large Chain Bar roundabout and, after about 650 metres, collided with the Skoda, the prosecutor said.

Motorway camera footage seen in court showed vehicles flashing their lights to warn of the danger before the crash.

In addition to failing the drink-drive test, Moxam was also found to have cannabis in his system.

