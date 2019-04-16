Image caption The Vauxhall was travelling in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway of the M62

A man has admitted causing the deaths of two people in a crash on the M62.

Taryl Moxam, 23, from Barlborough, Derbyshire, caused the deaths of Adam Afsar, 34, and 27-year-old Jason Wilby on 3 April 2018.

The friends has been attempting to join the motorway when their Skoda Octavia was hit.

Judge David Hatton had to warn the public gallery at Bradford Crown Court when they burst into loud applause as Moxam was remanded to await sentence.

It had previously been heard that the defendant had been driving the wrong way on the motorway when the crash happened.

Moxam pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at his first appearance before Judge David Hatton QC.

The judge adjourned sentencing until Thursday afternoon.

Moxam's barrister, James Baird, said his client had come to court expecting to receive his sentence and he was making no application for his bail.

Hearing this the judge said: "Having regard to his pleas I think it appropriate he be remanded in custody."

The judge's comment was met with applause from the gallery and he warned members of the public he would not tolerate any interruptions in the proceedings.

