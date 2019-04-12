Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The court was told Atkinson had failed to come to terms with their relationship ending

A man who repeatedly stabbed his former girlfriend in a jealous rage has been jailed for life for her murder.

Joe Atkinson attacked 24-year-old Poppy Devey Waterhouse with a kitchen knife at the flat they shared in The Avenue, Leeds, on 14 December.

The maths graduate sustained more than 100 injuries, including about 70 knife wounds, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Atkinson, 25, who admitted murder, was told he will serve a minimum of 15 years and 310 days.

Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Poppy Devey-Waterhouse died at the flat in December

Miss Devey Waterhouse, originally from Frome in Somerset, worked as an analyst for William Hill and was described as a "prodigiously gifted mathematician".

Latest news and stories from Yorkshire

The court was told the pair, who met at university, had been together for three years but by late 2018 they had broken up at the request of Miss Devey Waterhouse.

In a victim impact statement, her mother Julie Devey said: "I kept scraping my hands across the floorboards where she had been left screaming and dying.

"I just wanted to scoop her up and save her."

She added: "I now live my life with a split screen. One half I can see the now, and on the other half that horrific scene."