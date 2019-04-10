Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Blacker Hall Farm Shop

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a head-on car crash.

Kate Jaworski-Green, 33, from Huddersfield, died in hospital after the crash on Denby Dale Road, near Wakefield, on 27 January 2018.

The driver of the other car, a man aged 23, was also injured.

Jordan Howlett, 24, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court and was remanded to appear at crown court on Friday.

