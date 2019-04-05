Image caption The four men and one woman from Leeds denied false imprisonment and are due to face trial in October

Five members of a group that confronts suspected child abusers have appeared in court charged with false imprisonment.

Leeds Crown Court heard the charges related to activity in Wakefield on 11 August and in Leeds on 13 January.

Phillip Hoban, Jordan McDonald, Jordan Plain, Dean Walls and Kelly Meadows all denied the false imprisonment of a man in the Chapel Allerton area of Leeds.

The men also denied a charge of assaulting the imprisoned man.

Mr Hoban, Ms Meadows and Mr McDonald denied a further charge of the false imprisonment of another man in Ackton, near Wakefield.

The defendants are due to stand trial on 21 October.

Granting bail, Judge Guy Kearl QC told the defendants they must not engage in "child activist group activity" and must not publish any images of people they suspected of committing criminal offences.

A sixth defendant, Christine James-Roberts, who is charged with false imprisonment, is yet to enter a plea. She was not in court for the hearing.

At the time of the arrests, police said they were concerned about the "activities of online child abuse activists", and "activity confronting persons they have identified".

Full details of the defendants

Phillip Hoban, 44, of Northcote Crescent, Leeds

Jordan McDonald, 18, of Tong Way, Leeds

Kelly Meadows, 39, of Raynell Drive, Leeds

Jordan Plain, 25, of Tong Road, Leeds

Dean Walls, 51, of Saxon Way, Moortown, Leeds

