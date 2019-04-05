Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Poppy Devey-Waterhouse died at the flat in December

A man has admitted murdering a 24-year-old woman at a block of flats.

Police were called to the flat by an ambulance crew treating Poppy Devey-Waterhouse but she was declared dead at the scene in The Avenue, Leeds, on 14 December.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be trauma to the head and neck.

Joe Atkinson, 25, of The Avenue, admitted her murder and will be sentenced on 12 April.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his guilty plea.

Several members of his own and his victim's families were in court, a number of whom were in tears.

Police previously described it as a "domestic-related incident".

