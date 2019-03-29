Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man charged with murder over Huddersfield street stabbing

  • 29 March 2019
Huddersfield stabbing Image copyright Charles Heslett/BBC
Image caption Richard Astin, was found "unresponsive" on New Hey Road in Huddersfield on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on a road in West Yorkshire.

Richard Astin, 42, was found "unresponsive" on New Hey Road in Huddersfield in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shaun Anthony Waterhouse, 39, of Buckden Court, Huddersfield, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.

