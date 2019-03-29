Man charged with murder over Huddersfield street stabbing
- 29 March 2019
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on a road in West Yorkshire.
Richard Astin, 42, was found "unresponsive" on New Hey Road in Huddersfield in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Shaun Anthony Waterhouse, 39, of Buckden Court, Huddersfield, will appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.
