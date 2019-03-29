Boy, 15, stabbed at Beckfoot Thornton School in Bradford
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed at a school in Bradford.
The teenager was stabbed in the shoulder at Beckfoot Thornton School in Leaventhorpe Lane just before 11:35 GMT.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
West Yorkshire Police, which was called to the school, said a male of similar age had been arrested and a knife recovered from the scene.
Inquiries are continuing.
Beckfoot Thornton was known as Thornton Grammar School until 2016.