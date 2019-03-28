Image copyright Other Image caption A video showing the 15-year-old school boy being assaulted was circulated on social media

A 16-year-old boy has received a police caution for an assault on a Syrian refugee filmed and shared online.

Footage showed the 15-year-old being dragged to the ground and having water poured into his face at a school in Huddersfield.

Prosecutors had decided there was insufficient evidence to bring charges of racially aggravated assault against his attacker, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim's family had been informed.

In a statement, the force said they had "been kept updated throughout the process and has been updated on the Crown Prosecution Service's decision".

The attack happened during a lunch break at Almondbury Community School in October.

After the footage was shared, an online appeal page to help the teenager and his family raised more than £50,000.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.