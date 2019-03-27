Image copyright Charles Heslett/BBC Image caption Police at the scene of the stabbing had been cordoned off as investigations were carried out

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing close to a main road in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to New Hey Road, Huddersfield, at about 02:20 GMT on Tuesday after reports that a 42-year-old man had received stab wounds.

Emergency services found him "unresponsive" and he was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

A 39-year-old man from the Quarmby area of Huddersfield has been held and will be questioned about the stabbing.

On Tuesday West Yorkshire Police said a murder inquiry was under way, and a large cordon had been placed in the area near The Highgate pub.

More stories across West Yorkshire here

Image copyright Charles Heslett/BBC Image caption Police marker cones were placed close to the incident in Huddersfield

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, on Twitter, and Instagram send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.