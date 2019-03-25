Image copyright PA Image caption Daniel Lickess was "showing off" when he lost control, Bradford Crown Court heard

A driver whose son was injured when he crashed his car while over the legal limit for cannabis has been jailed.

Daniel Lickess, 29, had been "showing off" in the Subaru Impreza when he lost control and it span down the road in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, in June.

His three-year-old son, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was taken to hospital and escaped with bruising.

Lickess, of Deer Croft Crescent, Huddersfield, was jailed for 22 months at Bradford Crown Court.

The self-employed plasterer admitted two counts of driving while over the drug limit, as well as driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after an accident.

He was also found guilty by magistrates of dangerous driving.

The court heard the Subaru had "pirouetted" down the road, which had a 20mph speed limit, before it crashed into a factory wall and steel railings.

Two other adults were in the car along with Lickess and his son when it narrowly avoided smashing into another vehicle at the junction of Raistrick Common and Gooder Lane.

A male passenger suffered minor whiplash injuries while the boy was carried away from the scene.

His grandmother took him to hospital, where he was kept in overnight.

Lickess was later arrested at his home and was found to be over the limit for cannabis, the court heard.

In September last year, he had his driving licence revoked as he had accumulated 12 points, but in January he was again caught driving while over the cannabis limit.

On that occasion Lickess, who was by then disqualified and had no insurance, was driving his own Vauxhall Insignia in Elland when he provided a positive test for drugs after a police stop, the court was told.

Abigail Langford, defending, said Lickess had been using cannabis to abate the symptoms of a medical condition relating to extreme agitation and an inability to "control his limbs".