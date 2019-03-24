Image copyright PA Image caption Long Coat Chihuahua Genevieve Catalaya Evanggzine wears a dress during the Furbabies dog pageant in Wetherby

Dozens of dogs have been parading their paws at a canine beauty pageant.

Pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds were dressed in various gowns and outfits to be crowned best king, queen, prince and princess at the "Furbabies" event in Wetherby.

Dogs were put forward in 12 categories including best male and female pedigrees; best male and female puppies; and best rescue.

Organisers said the pageant was held to raise money for a dogs rescue charity.

Image copyright PA Image caption Dogs were dressed in various outfits to win prizes in a number of categories

Image copyright PA Image caption This pooch wears a sash entitled "Miss Knine & Kitty Care"

Image copyright PA Image caption Pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds were entered in the show

Image copyright PA Image caption Tottie the Westie dog shows off its crown and rosette

Image copyright PA Image caption Dolly the Chihuahua was dressed in an elaborate outfit complete with diamantes and pearls

Image copyright PA Image caption Gizmo the Shih Tzu parading in the dog pageant

Image copyright Danny Lawson Image caption Funds raised during the show are donated to a dogs rescue charity, organisers say