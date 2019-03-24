Leeds & West Yorkshire

Dogs dress up for pooch pageant in Wetherby

  • 24 March 2019
Dog wearing a crown and orange gown Image copyright PA
Image caption Long Coat Chihuahua Genevieve Catalaya Evanggzine wears a dress during the Furbabies dog pageant in Wetherby

Dozens of dogs have been parading their paws at a canine beauty pageant.

Pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds were dressed in various gowns and outfits to be crowned best king, queen, prince and princess at the "Furbabies" event in Wetherby.

Dogs were put forward in 12 categories including best male and female pedigrees; best male and female puppies; and best rescue.

Organisers said the pageant was held to raise money for a dogs rescue charity.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Dogs were dressed in various outfits to win prizes in a number of categories
Image copyright PA
Image caption This pooch wears a sash entitled "Miss Knine & Kitty Care"
Image copyright PA
Image caption Pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds were entered in the show
Image copyright PA
Image caption Tottie the Westie dog shows off its crown and rosette
Image copyright PA
Image caption Dolly the Chihuahua was dressed in an elaborate outfit complete with diamantes and pearls
Image copyright PA
Image caption Gizmo the Shih Tzu parading in the dog pageant
Image copyright Danny Lawson
Image caption Funds raised during the show are donated to a dogs rescue charity, organisers say
Image copyright PA

Related Topics