Image copyright Betty Longbottom / Geograph Image caption A planning application for the former Sowerby Bridge police station was granted by Calderdale Council

A former police station used in BBC One drama Happy Valley will be turned into 19 bedsits, months after a previous planning application was thrown out.

A developer wanted to build 28 bedrooms and two bedsits in the disused building in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Despite rejecting that plan in October, Calderdale Council has now approved a scheme for a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Original plans had indicated it would be a hostel, but this was then changed.

The building had been used as the fictional base for Sgt Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, in the Bafta award winning BBC series.

Image caption The former police station was used in Happy Valley starring Sarah Lancashire

Not all of Calderdale's councillors were in agreement with the new scheme, but after a move to ignore planning officers' refusal recommendations a majority voted in favour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

An agent for applicant WHM Properties had said the firm would appeal to the Planning Inspector if the scheme was turned down.

The initial proposals made reference to a bail hostel, attracting 200 letters of objection to the scheme.

In the latest application the plan had been changed to 19 bedsits and there were only seven letters of objection.