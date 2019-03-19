Image copyright @Asifbymajic Image caption The mill on fire is in Great Horton Road, Bradford

A large four-storey mill in Bradford is on fire, with more than 50 firefighters at the scene.

The site of the fire is a building in Great Horton Road, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

The building's roof is on fire and heavy smoke and flames can be seen shooting through.

Alan Bannister, an eyewitness to the fire, said: "I am now three miles away and I can see black smoke billowing across the city."

Joscelin Davidson wrote on Twitter, "Something is spectacularly on fire in Bradford tonight."