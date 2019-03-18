Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said they expected to make further arrests

Police have arrested 11 men suspected of contacting children online.

The men were arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation at addresses across Bradford by West Yorkshire Police detectives.

Officers seized about 25 mobile phones and computers for investigation after receiving information from the public and partner agencies.

The men, aged between 19 and 56, were quizzed and released under investigation or bailed.

Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said the force was "committed to tackling child sexual exploitation in all its forms".

"This investigation was launched following information received from the public and partners about people in Bradford district who were suspected of using computers and mobile phones to contact and potentially meet up with children," he said.

"We want to make it clear to those committing such offences that you cannot hide behind your mobile phone or internet use and we will target you, as we would do in any other situation where a child or children are being exploited."

He added: "This is an ongoing investigation and we expect to make further arrests as our enquiries progress."