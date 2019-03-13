Image copyright Google Image caption The takeaway has been fined £10,000 after it was prosecuted by Leeds City Council

A takeaway has been fined £10,000 after a worker suffered life-changing injuries when he was burnt by hot oil from a fryer.

Yorkshire Fried Chicken, in Beeston, was prosecuted by Leeds City Council's environmental health team.

The worker spent four weeks in a burns unit and needed extensive skin grafts to the left side of his body.

Shazad Bashir, the shop owner, had told staff not to call an ambulance, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

Bashir, who ran the shop on Beeston Road, admitted breaching health and safety regulations and was given a suspended jail sentence of 26 weeks.

His company was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay £5,000 costs.

John Mulcahy, of Leeds City Council, said: "This was a terrible incident that has left a man with life-changing injuries and which should never have happened."

The victim was treated at the burns unit in Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and could require further surgery, the court was told.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The man suffered severe burns in August 2017

The employee had drained the chip fryer in August 2017 and was carrying the oil into an unlit cellar by one hand while using a light on his phone to guide him.

He slipped on the floor, causing the hot oil to cover part of his body, then received further burns from the spilled oil when he collapsed on to the floor.

When Bashir was alerted he said not to call an ambulance and when he arrived at the scene took the victim to hospital in a taxi.

He told the man to tell hospital staff he had got his injuries at home.

The company has been required to review procedures and has made changes to comply with regulations, the council said.