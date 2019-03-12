Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ian Watkins was jailed for 35 years in 2013 for a string of child sex offences

Paedophile Ian Watkins has been charged with possessing a mobile phone in jail.

The ex-Lostprophets singer is serving a 35-year sentence at HMP Wakefield for a string of "depraved" child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing an unauthorised item in prison.

The 41-year-old, from Pontypridd, was told he would stand trial on 5 August.