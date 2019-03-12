Image copyright Steve Bowman Image caption Fly-zippers? Steve Bowman captured the images on his home CCTV system

CCTV images which appear to show two binmen urinating against wheelie bins are being investigated.

Footage captured in Featherstone, West Yorkshire, shows the pair standing in exactly the same spot in an alleyway.

Steve Bowman, who installed cameras outside his home in a bid to catch fly-tippers, said he was "disgusted" by the recordings, made about a month apart.

Glynn Humphries, of Wakefield Council, said it was investigating and would take "appropriate action".

In both clips, the refuse collectors appear to relieve themselves against the bins placed near Post Office Road, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The first incident took place shortly after midday on 8 February and the second about 08:00 GMT on 1 March.

Mr Bowman said: "There's numerous people along the street who own those bins, and they've all got to be manhandled by someone afterwards."

He was seeking an apology from the council and a "guarantee that it won't happen again", he added.

Mr Bowman, 60, said he had also contacted police but was told officers believed no offence had been committed.

