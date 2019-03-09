Leeds & West Yorkshire

Leeds man charged in 'extreme right-wing' terror probe

A man has been charged with terror offences linked to "extreme right-wing activity", police have said.

Pawel Golaszewski, 33, from Leeds, is accused of possessing materials containing information likely to be useful in committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He faces a total of six charges, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Mr Golaszewski is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

