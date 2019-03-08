Image caption The investigation into child sexual exploitation in Wakefield began in 2016

Twenty people have been arrested over allegations of child sex abuse in Wakefield.

The 19 men and one woman have been held as part of an inquiry into child sexual exploitation, which was reported by two girls in 2016, police said.

Detectives said the alleged offences were committed between 2014 and 2016, while the girls were aged between 14 and 15.

All 20 people have been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Fran Naughton described the arrests as being part of a "large scale enquiry" and ongoing operation.

"We continue to urge all victims of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police.

"We realise the trauma victims suffer as a result of these dreadful offences and can promise those who came forwards will be listened to and supported by trained, dedicated professionals who want to deliver justice for them."