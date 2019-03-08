Four murder arrests follow death of woman in Birstall
- 8 March 2019
Two men, a woman and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in West Yorkshire.
The 19-year-old was found unresponsive at a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall, shortly after midnight.
Despite medical attention from paramedics she died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The men, aged 20 and 19, and two females, aged 23 and 17, remain in custody for questioning.
Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to get in touch.