The firm is setting up an operations centre on Godwin Street in Bradford

Hundreds of jobs are set to be created in Bradford as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) sets up an office in the city.

The firm, which works as an auditor and offers advice on accounting, tax and corporate finance, is taking over office space on Godwin Street.

It said it had already recruited 60 staff and this could rise to 225 in the coming years.

Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said it was "great news" a "prestigious brand" was moving in.

PwC said an initial selection of staff would be in the new office in March and an "official launch date" for operations had been set for 23 May.

Ms Hinchcliffe said: "PwC want to attract the talents of the future and it's brilliant that they acknowledge that Bradford, as the UK's youngest city, is the place to do that."

Will Richardson, from PwC, added: "Bradford is one of the largest cities in the UK, and the youngest city, offering a large and talented workforce that has so much to offer not just Northern Powerhouse growth but the UK's economic growth too."