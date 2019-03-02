Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of the A64 and Somerville Green in Leeds

A man died when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car in Leeds.

The collision happened on the A64 York Road at the junction with Somerville Green at about 16.18 GMT on Friday.

Police said the rider of the motorbike, a 29-year-old local man, was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.