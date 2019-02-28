Leeds & West Yorkshire

Violent attack in Bradford on teenager investigated

  • 28 February 2019

Police are investigating a violent attack on a 15-year-old boy in West Yorkshire after a video apparently shot on a phone was shared online.

The teenager was kicked several times, as a group watched on, during the attack in City Park, Bradford, on Sunday.

A 16 year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault and been released on bail, said West Yorkshire Police.

The victim has not reported it as a hate crime, the force said.

