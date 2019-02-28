Bramley stabbing death: Man charged with murder
- 28 February 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
St John Lewis, 47, died after being attacked in Broadlea Terrace in Bramley, Leeds, on Tuesday.
Dean Dagless, 48, of Broadlea Terrace, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 45-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.